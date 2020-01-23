Passenger Dies After Reportedly Jumping From Royal Caribbean Ship
A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise died after going overboard during a sailing to Puerto Rico.
According to Newsweek, the unidentified 46-year-old male victim was sailing on the Oasis of the Seas when the ship docked in Old San Juan Wednesday night.
The passenger fell into the water around 7:40pm local time.
At around 7:50 p.m. local time, police were called to the scene after the man reportedly went overboard intentionally, according to a statement from Royal Caribbean released Thursday morning.
After authorities confirmed the passenger from Florida went overboard by reviewing closed-circuit television, a team of divers from the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police began their search.
Officials also sent the Coast Guard to the area with a rescue helicopter and multiple response boats, which established a 300-yard “safety zone” perimeter around the ship. Other cruise ships docked in the area were not permitted to leave until the investigation was completed.
After an extensive search, divers recovered the man’s dead body Wednesday night.
In December, an unnamed 62-year-old Australian man allegedly jumped from the side of the Norwegian Jewel at around 7 p.m. local time as the ship passed the Mahia Peninsula near New Zealand.
