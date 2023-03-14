Paul Gauguin’s Scuba Program Gets Guests Up Close To Underwater Wonders
March 14, 2023
When you sail in ultimate luxury with boutique, small-ship luxury line Paul Gauguin Cruises in some of the world’s most blissful waters on your way to paradisiacal destinations like the South Pacific, Fiji, Tahiti and French Polynesia, you’ll enjoy privileged access to all kinds of exotic wonders.
That’s because the company’s award-winning, luxury, small-ship cruise vessel, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is specially designed to navigate the shallow seas and lagoons of the South Pacific, bringing guests to intimate ports and areas inaccessible to larger ships. Not only that, but the Paul Gauguin also has a built-in, retractable watersports marina on board, so guests can easily enjoy a multitude of aquatic adventures.
Among them are intimate explorations of the incredible underwater world that exists beneath and within Polynesia’s translucent, sparkling waters. And, what better way to experience that vast otherworldly environment up close than by scuba diving during your voyage?
Whether you’re already an experienced diver or have never even attempted the activity before, as a guest onboard The Gauguin, you’ll have the opportunity to suit up and swim among such a spectacular mix of marine life and stunning rainbow-colored coral reefs as exist nowhere else on earth.
Paul Gauguin’s scuba-diving excursions are available for all experience levels, even offering novice divers a route to PADI certification right on board, as well as refresher courses for intermediate divers. All dives are led by a professional PADI Dive Master/Instructor. Even before you hit the open water, you can gain skills and confidence onboard using the practice pool, complete with tank-filling station, and two inflatable dive boats with ladders.
The Gauguin’s PADI Instructors will ensure you enjoy the best possible dive experience, not only by helping you level up your diving skills, but also by assisting you to select the best and most rewarding dive locales.
Below, you’ll find a snapshot of some things you might expect to encounter during dives off the coasts of specific islands in the path of your itinerary.
Society Islands
Moorea – Black-tipped reef sharks, lemon sharks, impressively large moray eel, sea turtles and barracudas.
Bora Bora – Lemon sharks and manta rays.
Tuamotus Islands
Rangiroa and Fakarava – Hammerhead sharks (December-February) or manta rays (September-October), as well as dolphins, turtles, eagle rays, barracuda and other fascinating fish species.
Cook Islands
Aitutaki – Large coral bommies, hawksbill turtles, white-tip reef sharks, emperor angel fish and, occasionally, eagle rays.
Marquesas Islands
Nuku Hiva – Lots of unusual marine life, including hammerhead sharks, manta rays, moray eel, manta rays and scorpion fish.
Tahuata – Grey sharks, Hiva Oa manta rays, dragon moray eel, lobster and schools of juvenile fish dancing among predators like tuna and giant trevally.
