Last updated: 02:09 PM ET, Tue January 07 2020

Pearl Seas Offers New Seven-Night Panama Canal Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton January 07, 2020

Pearl Mist to sail Panama Canal
The 210-passenger Pearl Mist will sail Panama Canal cruises. (courtesy of Pearl Seas Cruises)

Pearl Seas Cruises is offering a new seven-night Panama Canal cruise with a full transit of the engineering marvel.

The voyages will sail between Cartagena, Colombia, and Panama City, Panama, and include a pre-cruise hotel stay. Post-cruise packages are available for an additional cost.

The cruises, which begin Dec. 1, 2020, will be operated by the Pearl Mist, a 210-passenger, all-private balcony, fully stabilized ship.

The itinerary includes the San Blas Islands, Gatun Lake, and the Las Perlas Archipelago.

The cruise will sail through the San Blas Islands and visit Colon, the city at the Atlantic’s entrance to Gatun Lake and the Panama Canal. As the Pearl Mist navigates Gatun Lake and the Panama Canal, guests can view the canal’s massive lock system up close.

The Pearl Mist also will sail through the Las Perlas Archipelago, with a stop on Contadora Island, a popular tourist destination. The voyage concludes in Panama City, where guests can explore the Casco Viejo, the old city, built in 1674 and accented with French and Spanish Colonial style architecture.

Pearl Seas Panama Canal cruises include onboard entertainment and enrichment, guided shore excursions, fine cuisine, nightly cocktails, and complimentary beer and wine with lunch and dinner.

For more information, call 800-983-7462 or visit www.PearlSeasCruises.com.

