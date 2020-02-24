Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Mon February 24 2020

Penélope Cruz Christens Costa Smeralda in Italy

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton February 24, 2020

Costa Smeralda christening
Actress Penélope Cruz christens the Costa Smeralda on Feb. 24, 2020. (courtesy of Costa)

Actress Penélope Cruz on Feb. 24 officially christened Costa’s new flagship, the 182,700-gross-ton, 6,522-passenger Costa Smeralda, in Savona, Italy.

Cruz performed the ribbon-cutting duties with the traditional breaking of the bottle against the bow of the ship in the presence of the ship’s master, Capt. Paolo Benini.

The event featured an acrobatic show in the Colosseo, the technologically advanced theater at the center of the ship. The celebration ended with a spectacular fireworks display, lighting up the Savona sky and giving the Costa Smeralda a fitting send-off.

fireworks over Costa Smeralda
Fireworks concluded the christening ceremony for the Costa Smeralda. (courtesy of Costa Cruises)

“This ship is the perfect combination of Italian excellence, which is the key heritage of the Costa brand, and sustainable innovation, for an unforgettable vacation experience,” said Michael Thamm, Group CEO of Costa Group. “As the market leader in Europe, we are committed to being the first to introduce environmental innovation and lead the way in sustainable cruising for the cruise industry. We were the first company to invest in LNG and we are currently working to develop other sustainable technologies such as battery storage, fuel cells and liquefied gas from renewable energy sources.”

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Crucero Regal Princess en un mar en calma

Cruise Ship Failed Its Health Inspection With 44 Violations

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Virgin Voyages

Sir Richard Branson Officially Christens Virgin Voyages'...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hurtigruten, Roald, Amundsen

Hurtigruten Makes History

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival, cruise, Sunshine, cruise ship, ship

Carnival Cruise Lines Introduces New ‘Fly2Fun’ Air...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Costa describes the ship as a “traveling smart city,” with a propulsion system based on liquefied natural gas (LNG), a fuel that reduces emissions. Onboard, desalinization plants process seawater to meet daily water supply requirements, and the energy consumption is reduced to a minimum.

Waste is managed onboard with 100 percent separate collection for recycling of plastic, paper, glass and aluminum. Finally, the 4GOODFOOD program is designed to reduce food waste and to recover food surpluses in cooperation with the European Federation of Food Banks.

The furnishings, lighting, fabrics, and accessories were all made in Italy by 15 partners who are ambassadors of Italian excellence. A celebration of Italian design is showcased in the CoDe – the Costa Design Museum on the ship. Other highlights include the Solemio Spa, the entertainment areas, theme bars, 16 restaurants and a cooking studio.

The Costa Group has ordered five new LNG-fueled ships, two of which – Costa Smeralda and AIDAnova – are already in service. They are part of the Costa Group’s fleet expansion plan, with a total of seven ships slated for delivery by 2023 and an overall investment worth over €6 billion.

Costa Smeralda entered service on Dec. 21, 2019. It operates one-week itineraries in the Western Mediterranean with calls at Savona, Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Civitavecchia/Rome and La Spezia. This summer, the new flagship will also be calling at Cagliari, while a stopover in Palermo is planned to start in winter 2021-22.

For more information on Costa Cruises, Mediterranean, Italy

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Anthem of the Seas

US Citizens Advised Against Taking Asian Cruises For Now

American Cruise Lines Sets Sales Record

American Queen Steamboat Co. Announces American Countess Christening

Cruise Ship Failed Its Health Inspection With 44 Violations

WATCH: Cruise Ship Has Rough Entry Into Florida Port

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS