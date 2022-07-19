Last updated: 12:46 PM ET, Tue July 19 2022

Ponant Introduces 13 New 2023-24 Winter Itineraries

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ponant Claudette Covey July 19, 2022

Guests in zodiac boat to the Seychelles’ Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve.
Guests in zodiac boat to the Seychelles’ Vallee de Mai Nature Reserve. (photo via Ponant/Francois Lefebvre)

Ponant will offer nearly 30 one-of-a-kind itineraries for the 2023-24 winter season, of which 13 are new.

New sailings include the 10-night “Nordic Discoveries & Traditions” itinerary in Norway aboard Le Bellota, which will include meetings with the Sami people, “the last European Indigenous people who have practiced traditional reindeer herding since the 17th century, plus authentic experiences like dog sleighing, ice fishing, and snowshoeing,” Ponant said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Explora Journeys, Explora I, MSC Group, MSC Cruises, luxury cruise ship sailing

Explora Journeys Unveils Destination Experiences

Independence by Globus, Globus, Globus family of brands

Globus Launches ‘Independence by Globus’ Tours

A rendering of a suite aboard Evrima

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils 2024 Mediterranean...

castles in Germany, castles in Europe, Schwerin Castle, Germany, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches 2024-2025 Grand Voyages

Including such experiences as dog sleighing, ice fishing, and snowshoeing, the itinerary will depart from Tromo to Narvik; the Lofoten Islands; the Trollfjorden fjord; Hammerfest, where travelers may see the Northern Lights; Honningsvag; Alta; and Bear Island.

Four sailings will be available from March 1-31, 2024.

The 16-night “From New Caledonia to Micronesia” sailing aboard Le Soleal will depart from Noumea, New Caledonia, and call at Lifou Island, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and destinations in Micronesia, culminating in Guam.

The itinerary is scheduled to depart on March 8, 2024.

The 13-night “Madagascar & the Mascarene Islands Adventure” itinerary will include a “new port of call in Portu Mathurin, the little-known Rodrigues Island, plus overnight stays on Reunion Island and Mauritius,” Ponant said.

Three voyages will be available from Dec. 3-16, 2023

Other new itineraries put the spotlight on the Persian Gulf and Oman, Qatar Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Doha; Belize, Honduras, Guatemala; and the Seychelles and Sri Lanka.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Ponant

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey
The Crystal Symphony

A&K Travel Group Provides Update on Crystal Cruises' Restart

Crystal Cruises

CDC Shuts Down Its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean Acquires Crystal Endeavor Ship for Silversea Fleet

3 Ideal Itineraries to Explore the South Pacific

gallery icon 18 Awesome Cruise Itineraries You Can Book From North America

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS