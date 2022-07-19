Ponant Introduces 13 New 2023-24 Winter Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ponant Claudette Covey July 19, 2022
Ponant will offer nearly 30 one-of-a-kind itineraries for the 2023-24 winter season, of which 13 are new.
New sailings include the 10-night “Nordic Discoveries & Traditions” itinerary in Norway aboard Le Bellota, which will include meetings with the Sami people, “the last European Indigenous people who have practiced traditional reindeer herding since the 17th century, plus authentic experiences like dog sleighing, ice fishing, and snowshoeing,” Ponant said.
Including such experiences as dog sleighing, ice fishing, and snowshoeing, the itinerary will depart from Tromo to Narvik; the Lofoten Islands; the Trollfjorden fjord; Hammerfest, where travelers may see the Northern Lights; Honningsvag; Alta; and Bear Island.
Four sailings will be available from March 1-31, 2024.
The 16-night “From New Caledonia to Micronesia” sailing aboard Le Soleal will depart from Noumea, New Caledonia, and call at Lifou Island, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and destinations in Micronesia, culminating in Guam.
The itinerary is scheduled to depart on March 8, 2024.
The 13-night “Madagascar & the Mascarene Islands Adventure” itinerary will include a “new port of call in Portu Mathurin, the little-known Rodrigues Island, plus overnight stays on Reunion Island and Mauritius,” Ponant said.
Three voyages will be available from Dec. 3-16, 2023
Other new itineraries put the spotlight on the Persian Gulf and Oman, Qatar Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Doha; Belize, Honduras, Guatemala; and the Seychelles and Sri Lanka.
