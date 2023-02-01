Popular Mexican Cruise Destination Strengthens Alliance with Cruise Industry
The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has reached a cruise industry agreement with officials in Florida and the Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).
According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa said the deal would “strengthen the cruise industry, improve the experience of the destination and continue to be the main recipient of cruises in Latin America.”
Lezama Espinosa said the local government and cruise officials from Florida and the FCCA worked through issues associated with the “development of tourism, ports, security and other government efforts.”
Quintana Roo officials said sustainable tourism was one of the main focal points in negotiations.
“Our objective is clear, that during the next five years we achieve an unprecedented alliance between the public and private sectors to develop and diversify the tourism industry, but with justice and social welfare,” Lezama Espinosa told the Riviera Maya News.
The State Secretary of Tourism revealed that Quintana Roo welcomed 62.4 percent of the cruise passengers who visited Mexico in 2022. The leading companies serving the destination were Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, MSC, Disney and more.
In addition, the Integral Port Administration of Quintana Roo (Apiqroo) said it expects Cozumel to welcome 1,152 cruise ships with 3,027,250 passengers in 2023.
Last week, TravelPulse’s Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera highlighted the importance of wedding tourism in the Mexican state.
