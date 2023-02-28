Port Canaveral Named The World’s Busiest Cruise Port in 2022
Port Canaveral has overtaken PortMiami for the title of the world’s busiest cruise port in 2022, welcoming 4,072,396 multi-day cruise passengers throughout the year.
By comparison, PortMiami welcomed 4,022,544 multi-day passengers throughout the year.
PORT CANAVERAL IS THE BUSIEST CRUISE PORT IN THE WORLD: We’ve always aimed to be the best cruise port in the world, but what an achievement to now be known as the busiest,” stated Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. “This historic milestone is testament https://t.co/WjsuK9WWvH… https://t.co/wTo1i1LE9U pic.twitter.com/2dCRcRZFjQ— Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) February 24, 2023
Both ports have seen growth in the number of cruise ships this past year.
PortMiami alone has welcomed five new ships and will soon become the first port along the Eastern Coast with several terminals providing shore power, something that has become a serious consideration for cruise lines investing in more sustainable operations.
The third largest cruise port in the world in 2022 is another Florida staple: Port Everglades, which welcomed just over 1.6 million multi-day passengers throughout the year. Florida itself is a major port hub, and it’s where 60 percent of total U.S. cruise passengers embarked on their cruises in 2019.
According to the Florida Ports Council, 2027 passenger projections indicate that these ports are only expected to grow throughout the next five years, with PortMiami expected to welcome 8.4 million in 2027 and Port Canaveral to welcome 6.43 million.
