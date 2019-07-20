Last updated: 01:42 PM ET, Sat July 20 2019

Power Outage Forces Ship to Return to Port

Rich Thomaselli July 20, 2019

Celebrity Eclipse
PHOTO: A Celebrity cruise ship suffered a power outage and was briefly forced to return to port. (Photo via Celebrity Cruises)

A Celebrity cruises ship was forced to turn around and return to port in Seattle on Friday after suffering a power outage shortly after departure.

The Celebrity Solstice was headed to Alaska when the power suddenly went out. The ship was advised to return to port even though the power did come back on.

The Solstice was escorted by the United States Coast Guard. A USCG spokesman told the Seattle Times that none of the 4,321 passengers were injured or in any danger.

Nonetheless, the Solstice was required to get a classified inspection before the ship could go back into service. The ship has since departed for its itinerary and its first port of call in Anchorage.

The ship is scheduled to arrive at Anchorage on Sunday, July 21, with further stops in Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway and Victoria.

