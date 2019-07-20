Power Outage Forces Ship to Return to Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Rich Thomaselli July 20, 2019
A Celebrity cruises ship was forced to turn around and return to port in Seattle on Friday after suffering a power outage shortly after departure.
The Celebrity Solstice was headed to Alaska when the power suddenly went out. The ship was advised to return to port even though the power did come back on.
The Solstice was escorted by the United States Coast Guard. A USCG spokesman told the Seattle Times that none of the 4,321 passengers were injured or in any danger.
A tug guard is traveling alongside the cruise ship as a precaution. Celebrity Solstice has 4,331 on board with plans to eventually arrive in Ketchikan, Alaska. pic.twitter.com/JJOv1DaJQE— Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) July 20, 2019
Nonetheless, the Solstice was required to get a classified inspection before the ship could go back into service. The ship has since departed for its itinerary and its first port of call in Anchorage.
The ship is scheduled to arrive at Anchorage on Sunday, July 21, with further stops in Juneau, Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway and Victoria.
For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Seattle, Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS