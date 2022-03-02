Last updated: 12:34 PM ET, Wed March 02 2022

Princess Adds NBA, WNBA Logos to Wireless Device Options

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton March 02, 2022

Medallions that can be decorated with NBA and WNBA logos.
Princess inked an agreement with the NBA and WNBA so guests can display their team logos on their Medallions. (Photo via Princess Cruises.)

Princess Cruises has signed a licensing agreement with the NBA and WNBA Properties so passengers can pay to put professional basketball team logos on their quarter-size, wearable MedallionClass devices.

Guests can choose from more than 175 Medallion options, including celebrations, birthstones, destination landmarks, domestic pets, traveler flags, zodiac signs and more. Customizations are $5 and are ordered pre-cruise through the MedallionClass app.

The Medallions are used for contactless payment on board and in select destinations, to open stateroom doors and to order food and drink for delivery anywhere on the ship.

Princess also said it soon will offer passengers the ability to gamble on car racing and professional golf. The sports book already lets passengers bet on professional and college football, basketball, baseball and hockey.

When the ship is in international waters, or wherever permitted by law, guests can use the MedallionClass app to place bets during live events and on future competitions after the cruise ends.

Theresa Norton
