Princess Adds Second ‘Renewal of Vows’ Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Rich Thomaselli December 19, 2019
Princess Cruises’ Valentine’s Day itinerary has proven to be so popular that the cruise line is adding a second voyage—and trying to break a world record at the same time—with celebrities serving as the officiants.
Princess announced a five-day cruise from Los Angeles to Mexico from February 10-15, 2020, which includes an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas onboard the Medallion Class Royal Princess.
This newly added Cabo San Lucas Getaway cruise coincides with the previously announced MedallionClass-ship, Regal Princess Valentine's Day cruise, a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage sailing from Ft. Lauderdale from February 9-16, 2020.
As both cruises are taking place, Princess will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest multi-location vow renewal.
Yep, that’s right. These Valentine’s cruises are for couples looking to renew their vows. On the Los Angeles-to-Mexico swing, Trista and Ryan Sutter—the stars of the very first season of the Bachelorette television show—will be the officiants. The couple met in 2002 when Trista chose Ryan, and married a year later. They have been together for 17 years.
On the Florida itinerary, couples will renew their vows in a ceremony officiated by Gavin MacLeod, the actor who portrayed the endearing Captain Merrill Stubing on the hit TV show “The Love Boat.” His television daughter, Jill Whelan, who played Vicki on the show, will serve as the matron of honor during the cruise.
The mass renewal of vows ceremonies will take place simultaneously on February 11, 2020, with two official Guinness World Records Adjudicators on each ship to verify the record.
