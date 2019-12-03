Princess Cruises Anniversary Sale Offers Cruise Perks to All Destinations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises December 03, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travelers have a week left to take advantage of Princess Cruises' anniversary sale, providing guests with huge perks for the ultimate celebration at sea. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
In celebration of its upcoming 55th anniversary, Princess Cruises is helping travelers turn their dream vacations into reality with a sale on cruises and cruisetours to Alaska, Scandinavia & Russia, British Isles, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Japan and more.
Starting today and running through December 10, 2019, the Anniversary Sale includes cruises and cruisetours to all destinations sailing from summer 2020 – spring 2021. The sale includes the following primary perks:
—FREE Onboard Spending Money – up to $800 per stateroom to spend during the cruise, based on the cruise length and number guests booked per room, those booking an interior or oceanview stateroom will receive up to $400 per stateroom to spend during their cruise vacation. Guests booking a balcony, mini-suite or suite will enjoy up to $800 per stateroom.
—FREE Room Location Upgrade – guests sail in a preferred stateroom location for the lowest fare within their selected room type.
—Wine & Dine – enjoy two free bottles of wine (up to $32 per bottle) per stateroom and dinner at a specialty restaurant for all guests in the stateroom.
A secondary offer for guests booking airfare through Princess EZair includes:
—Alaska cruise and cruisetours – $100 airfare credit
—Europe cruises – $200 airfare credit
—Summer Caribbean cruises – $100 airfare credit
—Japan cruises – $200 airfare credit
Examples of Anniversary Sale cruise fares include:
—Alaska Inside Passage cruise – seven days roundtrip from Seattle: $799 interior; $1,429 balcony
—Scandinavia & Russia cruise – 11 days roundtrip Copenhagen: $1,869 interior; $2,379 balcony
—British Isles (with Cobh Overnight) cruise – 12 days roundtrip from London (Southampton): $1,969 interior; $2,579 balcony
—Mediterranean cruise – seven days Barcelona to Rome: $1,429 interior; $1,909 balcony
—Caribbean cruise – seven days roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale: $699 interior; $1,149 balcony per person
—Northern Japan Spring Flowers cruise – nine days roundtrip Tokyo (Yokohama): $1,377 interior; $2,243 balcony
More information about the Princess Cruises Anniversary Sale can be found at www.princess.com.
All prices are per guest and based on double occupancy. The Anniversary Sale cruise sale runs from 12:01 a.m. PDT on November 1, 2019, through 11:59 p.m. PST on December 10, 2019, and is available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older.
Guests may book through their travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-74-6237) or by visiting the cruise line’s website at princess.com.
SOURCE: Princess Cruises press release.
For more information on Princess Cruises, Alaska, Japan, Russia, Scandinavia, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS