Princess Cruises Announces 2024 Line-Up of Alaska Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Mia Taylor February 09, 2023
Princess Cruises has just announced its slate of Alaska itineraries for 2024, a year that will mark the cruise line’s 55th anniversary sailing to the popular destination.
The cruise line is offering itineraries for next year on seven ships that will depart from four ports—San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., and Anchorage, Alaska. The 2024 season will also include the opportunity to combine Princess' sailing itineraries with its various land tour offerings, including staying in Princess Wilderness Lodges.
"We deliver unforgettable vacations and we're also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients," John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, said in a statement. "We're celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it's your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime.”
Highlights of the just-announced cruise season include:
—158 departures on 14 unique itineraries with 17 destinations, including five glacier viewing experiences
—86 visits to Glacier Bay National Park
—Three ships—Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess, and Grand Princess, sail the “Voyage of Glaciers” itinerary, which features two glacier-viewing experiences on each cruise.
—Two ships—Discovery Princess (the cruise line’s newest ship) and Majestic Princess, depart from Seattle on Saturdays and Sundays for seven-day “Inside Passage” cruises and include “More Ashore” late-night stays in Juneau
—Crown Princess departs from San Francisco on 11-day “Inside Passage” cruises and offers guests the unique opportunity to sail under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge
—Ruby Princess sails from Vancouver on seven-day “Inside Passage” cruises with many departures, including sailing Glacier Bay National Park.
Cruise Tours
—For guests looking to explore more of Alaska, Princess is offering a variety of cruise tours combining a seven-day “Voyage of the Glaciers” cruise with an extended three to 10 nights on land staying in the Princess Wilderness Lodge
—Cruise tours also offer the chance to experience Princess’ “Direct-to-Wilderness” rail service, departing directly from the ship in Whiter all the way to Denali for more time in the wilderness
—Also being offered in 2024, the 17-night Ultimate Princess Connoisseur cruise tour, which features two nights at each of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Princess Cruises, Alaska, San Francisco, Seattle, Anchorage
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS