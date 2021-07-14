Princess Cruises Announces Captains, Leadership Team for Return to Sailing
July 14, 2021
Princess Cruises announced the two captains and leadership team that will be at the helm of the Majestic Princess as it returns to service for the first time in 16 months, starting in July.
The cruise line is scheduled to sail again from the United States with a partial season of Alaska roundtrip itineraries from Seattle, with the seven-day voyages scheduled to depart July 25 through September 26.
Captain Dino Sagani and Captain Tony Draper will trade-off at the helm of Majestic Princess for the sailings, with the industry veterans leading a senior officer team with more than 100 years of seagoing experience among them.
Captain Sagani has served Princess for 26 years and was named the master of Majestic Princess when the ship first debuted in 2017. He has commanded several Princess vessels, including Sea Princess, Dawn Princess, Sapphire Princess, Diamond Princess and more.
“On behalf of the entire Majestic Princess team, we couldn’t be more excited to be the first to welcome our guests back on board to reconnect and help them create lasting memories and connections,” Captain Sagani said.
“We’ve been anticipating this moment for 16 months and we’re ready to deliver our world-class service and highly personalized MedallionClass experience,” Captain Sagani continued.
Captain Tony Draper worked for Princess since 2006 and has been in command of a number of the cruise line’s vessels. He has been Fleet Captain and captained Ruby Princess, Emerald Princess, Crown Princess, Caribbean Princess, Dawn Princess, Sun Princess and Coral Princess.
The leadership team is rounded out by Chief Engineer Massimiliano Imperiale, Hotel General Manager Charles Verwaal and Staff Captain Petar Lesic.
