Princess Cruises Announces Sweepstakes for First Responders, Medical Professionals
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood October 18, 2021
Princess Cruises announced the launch of a new cruise sweepstakes celebrating first responders and the medical professional communities.
The cruise line’s sweepstakes is now open to first responders and medical professionals who can enter to win the grand prize of a free cruise for two, with the contest running until October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Qualified entrants must first verify their status through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Once completed, verified users will then be able to enter the Princess sweepstakes.
“All of us at Princess feel it important to share gratitude because in every period of darkness, there are moments of light and in every challenging situation, quiet heroes emerge,” Princess vice president Shelley Wise said.
“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who have been those heroes caring for people in need day in and day out and continue to inspire everyone around them,” Wise continued.
For entrants who don't win the grand prize, they will receive an exclusive 50 percent discount offer for their next cruise. All information about the sweepstakes and cruise offers is available by visiting the Princess Sweepstakes page.
Last week, Princess announced that three more of its MedallionClass ships would be returning to port out of the U.S. beginning in February 2022.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS