Last updated: 03:01 PM ET, Mon October 18 2021

Princess Cruises Announces Sweepstakes for First Responders, Medical Professionals

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Donald Wood October 18, 2021

Ruby Princess
Ruby Princess in St. Thomas. (photo via Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises announced the launch of a new cruise sweepstakes celebrating first responders and the medical professional communities.

The cruise line’s sweepstakes is now open to first responders and medical professionals who can enter to win the grand prize of a free cruise for two, with the contest running until October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean To Operate Epic World Cruise in 2023-24

Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International, cruise ship

gallery icon The Most Popular Cruise Ships Right Now

In-suite comfort food menu

Silversea’s New Wellness Program To Redefine Pampering...

The Seven Seas Explorer.

Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer Resumes Sailing from Italy

Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Cruises Launches Wonder Savings Event

Qualified entrants must first verify their status through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Once completed, verified users will then be able to enter the Princess sweepstakes.

“All of us at Princess feel it important to share gratitude because in every period of darkness, there are moments of light and in every challenging situation, quiet heroes emerge,” Princess vice president Shelley Wise said.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who have been those heroes caring for people in need day in and day out and continue to inspire everyone around them,” Wise continued.

For entrants who don't win the grand prize, they will receive an exclusive 50 percent discount offer for their next cruise. All information about the sweepstakes and cruise offers is available by visiting the Princess Sweepstakes page.

Last week, Princess announced that three more of its MedallionClass ships would be returning to port out of the U.S. beginning in February 2022.

For more information on Princess Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean To Operate Epic World Cruise in 2023-24

Royal Caribbean International

gallery icon The Most Popular Cruise Ships Right Now

Silversea’s New Wellness Program To Redefine Pampering at Sea

Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer Resumes Sailing from Italy

Scenic Cruises Launches Wonder Savings Event

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS