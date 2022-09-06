Last updated: 09:31 AM ET, Tue September 06 2022

Princess Cruises Launches 'The Love Boat Sale'

Princess Cruises, The Love Boat Sale, new promotions,
Princess Cruises' new "The Love Boat Sale." (photo via Princess Cruises)

Cruisers looking to get a little more value to their cruise can enjoy booking the Princess Plus and Princess Premier cruise categories to receive $100 shore excursions credit per person with Princess Cruises’ new “The Love Boat Sale,” going on now through October 31, 2022.

The sale is available on select voyages and cruise tours in 2023 and 2024 across the regions of Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the California Coast, the Panama Canal, Hawaii and Canada/New England.

Guests who book during the sale receive $765 value when booking 7-day cruises, with the added excursion credit.

The Love Boat sale comes just as the cruise line celebrates the upcoming CBS TV show, “The Real Love Boat,” a reality-dating spin on the iconic show, “The Love Boat,” which was filmed on a Princess Cruises ship. The new reality show will air its first episode on October 5 and is set on the Regal Princess in the Mediterranean.

The cruise line’s new vaccination and testing policy went into effect today, September 6. Vaccinated guests embarking on cruises no longer than 16 days are no longer required to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test result. Unvaccinated travelers now only have to provide a recent negative COVID-19 self-test result, taken within 3 days prior to embarkation.

