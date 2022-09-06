Princess Cruises Launches 'The Love Boat Sale'
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Lacey Pfalz September 06, 2022
Cruisers looking to get a little more value to their cruise can enjoy booking the Princess Plus and Princess Premier cruise categories to receive $100 shore excursions credit per person with Princess Cruises’ new “The Love Boat Sale,” going on now through October 31, 2022.
The sale is available on select voyages and cruise tours in 2023 and 2024 across the regions of Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the California Coast, the Panama Canal, Hawaii and Canada/New England.
Guests who book during the sale receive $765 value when booking 7-day cruises, with the added excursion credit.
The Love Boat sale comes just as the cruise line celebrates the upcoming CBS TV show, “The Real Love Boat,” a reality-dating spin on the iconic show, “The Love Boat,” which was filmed on a Princess Cruises ship. The new reality show will air its first episode on October 5 and is set on the Regal Princess in the Mediterranean.
The cruise line’s new vaccination and testing policy went into effect today, September 6. Vaccinated guests embarking on cruises no longer than 16 days are no longer required to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test result. Unvaccinated travelers now only have to provide a recent negative COVID-19 self-test result, taken within 3 days prior to embarkation.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Luxury All Inclusive Labor Day SalePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS