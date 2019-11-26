Princess Cruises Offering $1 Deposits, Free Wi-Fi During Cyber Event
Princess Cruises is offering savings before Black Friday and Cyber Monday with vacation deals to more than 380 worldwide destinations through December 10.
The Cyber Event kicked off Tuesday with Princess announcing travelers can book their next cruise with a $1 deposit for one day only. The offer ends at midnight on November 26.
As for the other perks included in the Cyber Event savings, passengers can enjoy free Wi-Fi on MedallionNet enabled ships that can stream sports, movies, music and videos. The internet connection also allows passengers to communicate on video phone calls from anywhere on the vessel.
Guests can combine the Cyber Event with two other offers, including the Sail Soon deal that allows customers to save up to 40 percent off all destinations for bookings made on cruises departing from February 2020 through May 2020.
The Sail Later option on cruises departing from Summer 2020 through Spring 2021 gives guests up to $800 per stateroom worth of free onboard spending money, a free room location upgrade for the lowest fare in the category and two complimentary bottles of wine per stateroom.
In addition, Sail Later bookings receive an airfare credit of up to $200 on select sailings, including Alaska cruise and cruise tours ($100), summer Caribbean cruises ($100) and Europe and Japan cruises ($200).
The deals from Princess are available to residents of the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia.
