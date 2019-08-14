Princess Cruises Offers Earliest Launch Ever of Europe Cruises and Cruisetours for 2021 Season
Princess Cruises launched today its 2021 cruises and cruisetours to sought-after destinations in the Mediterranean, British Isles, Scandinavia & Russia, Norway & Iceland and Transatlantic crossings.
A fleet of five ships will sail the European waters for the 2021 cruise season and every ship will feature Princess MedallionClass vacations. Enabled by OceanMedallion, Princess MedallionClass elevates the guest experience by delivering enhanced offerings and personalized service resulting in high guest satisfaction scores.
New cruise ships Enchanted Princess and Sky Princess are joined by Crown Princess, Island Princess and Grand Princess, with a total of 180 departures on 63 unique itineraries to 108 destinations in 31 countries.
"Not only will our guests be lured to Europe with our culturally-rich itineraries to bucket-list destinations, they'll also enjoy an elevated experience onboard with our highly-rated Princess MedallionClass Vacations offered on every ship for the 2021 season," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.
Deployment highlights include:
– Enchanted Princess sails throughout the Mediterranean with combinable seven- , 11- , 14-, or 21-day departures from Barcelona, Rome or Athens and will feature Istanbul, Turkey on select departures.
– Northern Europe highlights include Sky Princess to the Baltic on 11-day Scandinavia & Russia sailings from Copenhagen.
– Crown Princess sails the popular 12-day British Isles from London (Southampton) or Paris (Le Havre) and features Dublin, Edinburgh and a new port of Portland, giving access to the prehistory monument of Stonehenge (on select sailings).
– Island Princess sails the length and breadth of Europe including two sailings to the Holy Land of Israel, and new for 2021, a 16-day Iceland & Greenland sailing with port visits including Reykjavik and Akureyri, Iceland, and Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, Greenland.
– Multiple ships visit marquee cities during popular festival times – Island Princess and Crown Princess both visit Scotland during the Edinburgh Military Tattoo and new for 2021, Island Princess visits Hamburg during Oktoberfest.
– Grand Princess sails roundtrip from London (Southampton) to Norway, Scandinavia & Russia, the Mediterranean, and a special 24-day sailing to Canada & New England in the fall.
– Grand Princess and Island Princess each sail to the top of the world during the Summer Solstice on June 21, 2021, the longest day of the year, to where the sun never sets on 14- or 16-day Land of the Midnight Sun & Summer Solstice cruises.
Cultural immersion abounds with select sailings visiting an array of treasured UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the The Acropolis in Athens and Ephesus from Kusadasi. Guests will delight in award-winning Discovery, Discovery Family, Animal Planet and Bon Appetit shore excursions. And Princess offers More Ashore late-night and overnight stays in 30 ports to maximize time exploring these famed cities.
Overnight stays are offered in:
– St. Petersburg, on every 11-day Scandinavia & Russia from Copenhagen on Sky Princess, 14-day Baltic Heritage from London on Grand Princess and 14-day Scandinavia & Russia Collection from London on Island Princess.
– Cork, Ireland, home to the Blarney Castle, on our 12-day British Isles from London June 19, 2021 departure on Crown Princess.
– Alta, Norway, on the 12-day Search for the Northern Lights from London on Island Princess.
Princess Cruises also offers "More Ashore" late-night stays on select itineraries, including:
– Mykonos on every seven-day Mediterranean & Aegean voyage on Enchanted Princess.
– Barcelona and Genoa on every seven-day Mediterranean voyage on Enchanted Princess.
– St. Petersburg and Berlin (Warnemunde) on every 11-day Scandinavia & Russia voyage on Sky Princess.
– Belfast on every British Isles sailing from London or Paris on Crown Princess.
– Copenhagen on both seven-day Scandinavia on Grand Princess.
– Malta (Valletta) and Corfu on every 11-day Grand Western Mediterranean voyage on Enchanted Princess.
– Dubrovnik on 11-day Grand Mediterranean on Enchanted Princess.
Several Mediterranean and Northern Europe cruises can be combined with a multi-night land tour to create a cruisetour for additional exploration. Example cruisetours include:
– Classic Italy: Visit Florence and Rome's greatest sights from the Duomo to the Roman Colosseum.
– Imperial Treasures: Visit Budapest, Vienna and Prague — three of the region's most enchanting cities. This cruisetour also features a visit to Berlin before cruising to Scandinavia and Russia.
– Highlights of Spain: This escorted cruisetour showcases the best that Spain has to offer with overnights in Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona. Must see attractions include the Prado Museum, Plaza de Espana and the old walled town of Toledo, to name a few.
– Ring of Kerry: Featuring overnights in Limerick, Killarney and Cork, this cruisetour brings guests to the starkly beautiful landscapes and charming villages of Ireland. Highlights include visits to the breathtaking Ring of Kerry and the awe-inspiring Cliffs of Moher.
Princess was selected as the "Best Cruise Line in Europe" by the Women's Choice Awards, and has been awarded "Best Itineraries" by readers of Recommend Magazine 12 times in the last 13 years. Princess Cruises was also named "Top Cruise Line in the Baltic & Scandinavia" (Large Cruise Ship Category) in Cruise Critic's fourth annual Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards.
Captain's Circle Savings and Early Booking Deposit
Princess past guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book early. The special promotion consists of up to $200/person discount off the public fare, based on itinerary. This can be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests. Additionally, a reduced deposit is available for Captain Circle guests when they book by December 31, 2019.
More details are available by contacting a professional travel advisor, calling 1-800-PRINCESS or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.
