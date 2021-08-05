Princess Cruises Reveals Alaska Cruises and Cruisetours for 2023
As the cruise industry continues to come back after a long pause due to COVID-19, excitement for future cruises continues to build. Princess Cruises, a favorite of travelers heading to Alaska, has just announced its cruises and cruisetours in the region for 2023.
Sailings for the newly announced season will go on sale August 18, 2021, and will feature six MedallionClass ships, including the cruise line's newest ship, Discovery Princess, which will be returning to Alaska for a second season.
The 2023 season includes 145 departures, 14 unique itineraries, five glacier-viewing experiences and departures from four convenient ports.
Highlights of the season will include Voyage of the Glaciers from Vancouver, B.C. or Anchorage (Whittier). Onboard the Majestic Princess, Sapphire Princess or Grand Princess, guests can set sail on the top-rated, seven-day itinerary that features two glacier-viewing experiences and Glacier Bay National Park.
Princess will also offer sailings of the Inside Passage from Seattle. Onboard Discovery Princess or Crown Princess, guests set sail roundtrip from the Emerald City on these seven-day voyages.
The Ruby Princess will sail 10-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from San Francisco, offering the once-in-a-lifetime experience of sailing under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
Guests can also choose from 24 cruisetour itineraries, ranging from three to 10 nights on land, before or after their cruise.
Princess will also offer a number of shore excursion opportunities for passengers. There are more than 150 to choose from, including a lumberjack show, dog sledding on a glacier, the historic White Pass Scenic Railway, flightseeing adventures and plenty of tours with wildlife viewing–whales, bears and more. Cook My Catch, an offering exclusive to Princess, gives guests a true "sea-to-seat experience," with the chance to reel in a fish during a fishing excursion and have chefs cook it for their dinner that night.
