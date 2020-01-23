Princess Cruises Ship Saves Stranded Teens in Australia
January 23, 2020
A Princess Cruises ship rescued two teenagers in Australia Sunday after their kayak went adrift.
According to Travel Weekly, the Sun Princess was docked at Kangaroo Island when a nearby ferry reported two people floating in the water. Princess officials immediately dispatched a tender to assist in the rescue.
The Princess crew members arrived at the scene and pulled the two unnamed teenage girls from the water. They claim they were visiting the island with family and had gone kayaking and snorkeling just offshore.
A change in the weather resulted in the teens being sucked away from their kayak, leaving them exhausted as they tried to swim through the rough waters. Luckily, the Princess team picked them up and even managed to save their kayak.
Once back on the Sun Princess, the girls were given a health examination while their family was contacted onshore. After being cleared by doctors and offered comfort items, the teens were brought back to their parents.
“Just a normal day for our team,” Holland America Group CEO Stein Kruse told Travel Weekly. “Rescuing two young girls from likely serious trauma, or possibly even death! Well done!”
The rescue comes as Princess was making its return to Kangaroo Island following the devastating bushfires that ravaged Australia for several weeks.
