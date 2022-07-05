Last updated: 02:10 PM ET, Tue July 05 2022

Princess Cruises to Roll Out Princess Prizes on Full Fleet

Lacey Pfalz July 05, 2022

Island Princess will operate 2024 World Cruise
The 2,200-passenger Island Princess. (Photo via Princess Cruises)

Guests aboard Princess Cruises can now enjoy participating in Princess Prizes across the line’s full fleet, turning every stateroom entry into a chance to win up to $100,000 in cash, along with other great prizes.

Every time an adult Princess guest enters their stateroom using a Medallion with Princess Premier, they have the chance to win a prize, which can include everything from shipboard credits to wine tastings, and dinners at the Chef’s Table, or even free cruises for two for an entire decade.

An end-of-cruise drawing is also held with Princess Prizes, which awarded at least $5,000 to one lucky guest each voyage.

The fleet will begin rolling out the new Princess Prizes program in a phased manner. Majestic Princess and Discovery Princess were the first to enjoy the program. This month, it will begin with the Grand Princess on July 6, the Crown Princess, Royal Princess and Ruby Princess on July 9, the Regal Princess on July 16, the Emerald Princess on July 20, the Enchanted Princess on July 22, the Sky Princess on July 23 and the Coral Princess and Island Princess ships on July 29.

"Princess Prizes takes our guests' MedallionClass experience to the next level, providing them with a fun way to win prizes simply by entering their stateroom," said Princess President John Padgett. "At Princess, we're always aiming to provide our guests with unique experiences they can't have anywhere else and Princess Prizes is just the latest example of how we can leverage MedallionClass technology in new and exciting ways."

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
