Princess Cruises Unveils 47 Itineraries for 2023-24 Americas Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Laurie Baratti July 28, 2022
Princess Cruises today announced its most extensive regional schedule ever for the 2023-24 Americas Cruise Season. Its 214 departures will span 47 different itineraries, including brand-new cruises to Hawaii and the South Pacific, sailing out of seven convenient North American homeports.
The 2023-24 Americas Cruise Season will see the Sapphire Princess sailing two new roundtrip South Pacific Islands & Hawaii itineraries sailing out of Los Angeles, which will include "More Ashore" late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti, and visit Fiji for the first time ever.
Meanwhile, Discovery Princess will conduct its first-ever Hawaii cruises, sailing two itineraries to the Aloha State that feature overnight stays in Honolulu. Sailing once again out of Galveston, Regal Princess will be able to offer guests hassle-free drive or fly options on their way to enjoying the sun-splashed islands of the Western Caribbean.
Guests have several North American departure points to choose from for 2023-24 Americas roundtrip cruises—including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Galveston, Fort Lauderdale and New York. A variety of available starting points should make it easier than ever for customers to access the cruise vacation of their dreams through a short drive or domestic flight.
"No one can match our unique combination of unparalleled itinerary choices with the authentic, personalized MedallionClass experience that makes a Princess cruise so special and memorable. So, whether you're looking for a quick Caribbean getaway or a 'bucket list' trip to the South Pacific – or anything in between – Princess has got you covered," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.
Highlights of Princess' 2023-24 Americas schedule include:
Hawaii & Tahiti - (Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess)
— 17 destinations, including four Hawaiian Islands and six South Pacific Islands
— 18 departures on five itineraries, ranging in length from 15 to 32 days, sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver:
– NEW – Discovery Princess sails two 15-day Hawaii cruises – her first ever to the Aloha State – featuring overnight stays in Honolulu.
– NEW – Sapphire Princess offers a new 32-day South Pacific Islands & Hawaii itinerary on two voyages roundtrip from Los Angeles, including Fiji for the first time ever, and "More Ashore" late-night stays in Honolulu and Tahiti.
The Caribbean - (Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Sky Princess)
— 126 departures on 18 itineraries, ranging in length from five to 21 days, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale and Galveston
— 25 Caribbean islands, including Cozumel, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Grand Turk and Princess Cays, the cruise line's private island resort
— "More Ashore" late-night stays in Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, San Juan, St. Maarten and St. Thomas on select itineraries
Mexico - (Crown Princess, Diamond Princess and Discovery Princess)
— 8 destinations, including Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, La Paz, and Loreto
— 24 departures on five unique itineraries, from five to 10 days, sailing from Los Angeles and San Francisco:
– Discovery Princess also returns to the west coast offering five- to seven-day Mexico cruises from Los Angeles and a special 10-day Mexican Riviera with Total Solar Eclipse, roundtrip from Los Angeles, including a port call in Mazatlán on the day of the eclipse (April 8, 2024).
– Crown Princess sails 10-day Mexican Riviera cruises from San Francisco.
– Diamond Princess sails a 10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez cruise from Los Angeles.
— "More Ashore" overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas are featured on every five-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway cruise.
California Coast - (Crown Princess, Discovery Princess (newest ship) Grand Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess)
— 11 destinations in three countries, including six destinations in California: Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Monterey, Catalina Island, San Diego, and Ensenada
— 25 total departures on 13 unique itineraries from three to 11 days, sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver:
– Discovery Princess returns for her west coast season sailing roundtrip California Coast voyages from Los Angeles.
– Crown Princess returns, sailing the California and Pacific Northwest coasts with five-day and seven-day sailings roundtrip from San Francisco.
– Sapphire Princess also offers one roundtrip 11-day California Coast cruise from Vancouver.
— Select itineraries feature "More Ashore" late-night stays in San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Victoria and Vancouver.
Panama Canal - (Emerald Princess, Island Princess and Ruby Princess)
— Two ways to see the Panama Canal: Roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale (partial transit) or ocean-to-ocean (full transit) between Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles or San Francisco
— 18 destinations, including Falmouth, Fuerte Amador (Panama), Cartagena and Puntarenas (Costa Rica)
— 23 departures on six itineraries, ranging from 10- to 15-days
