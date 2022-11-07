Princess Cruises Unveils New Immersive 360: An Extraordinary Experience
Princess Cruises November 07, 2022
Princess Cruises has announced the new multi-sensory fully-immersive 360: An Extraordinary Experience currently offered on the Discovery Princess and coming soon to the Enchanted Princess in January 2023.
Guests in suite accommodations on these ships or those who book a future cruise with suite accommodations while onboard will embark on a memorable all-senses virtual journey showcasing the stunning Mediterranean destinations of Santorini, Amalfi Coast, Barcelona and Provence no matter where they’re actually sailing during their cruise.
"360 is a fusion of master storytelling, world-class cuisine, visual entertainment and ground-breaking technology that manifests in what can only be described as an Extraordinary Experience," said Princess President John Padgett, in a statement. "360 is a remarkable adventure that immerses our guests into the compelling cultures and flavors of the Mediterranean in a 90-minute celebration of the senses."
Two nightly cloaked venue onboard seatings will feature synchronized authentic storytelling, imagery, music, scents, cuisine and stunning visual film. Guests are introduced to these selected regions’ local ingredients, artisans, passionate purveyors, and culinary methods all mirrored with a seven-course gourmet experience including wines emerging from each destination’s unique story.
Each night, 20 cruise guests will engage all their senses with the tastes, sounds, touches, and fragrances of the Mediterranean. Surrounded by LED walls in a circular format and stunning 4K cinematography, guests will feel as though they are literally at these destinations.
Actress and model Brooke Shields is the voice of Bethany, the voyager who takes guests on the sensory journey while bringing her adventures and local connections of each destination to life through her travel experiences.
