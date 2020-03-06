Princess Cruises Updates Cancellation Policy
Officials from Princess Cruises announced the company would modify its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31.
The cruise line updated its existing policies as a way to give travelers concerned about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak piece of mind when making decisions regarding their upcoming vacations.
The updated cancellation policy varies by departure date, with travelers scheduled to sail April 3 or earlier being able to cancel their trip up to 72 hours before the sailing to receive Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for 100 percent of the cancellation fees.
As for customers scheduled to sail with Princess between April 4 and May 31, they will be eligible to receive FCC for 100 percent of the fees as long as they cancel by March 31.
For passengers booked on voyages between June 1 and 30, the final payment date moves to 60 days before sailing instead of the previously listed 90-day policy.
Travelers who choose to maintain their current itineraries for departures between March 9 and May 31 will receive Onboard Credit, including $100 per cabin for three- and four-day cruises, $150 per cabin for five-day cruises and $200 per cabin for six-day and longer cruises.
Future Cruise Credits will automatically be applied to each guest’s Captain Circle account after they have canceled and may take up to 10 business days to be processed.
The coronavirus has been a significant issue for Princess since the Diamond Princess was quarantined in Japan last month. As a result, the cruise line canceled 22 itineraries on the Diamond Princess, Majestic Princess and Sapphire Princess.
In addition, Princess issued a “Health Advisory Letter” to passengers who sailed on the Grand Princess ship as health officials are investigating coronavirus cases from a previous voyage.
