Princess Cruises Updates Return to Service for Island Princess and Diamond Princess
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Janeen Christoff August 25, 2021
Princess Cruises has updated the timing for restarting sailings for the Island Princess and the Diamond Princess.
Island Princess will now return to service with a series of cruises to the Caribbean in spring 2022 prior to its 14-day Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean voyage on April 27, 2022.
Diamond Princess will also return in the spring of 2022, sailing a season of Japan cruises.
Island Princess and Diamond Princess join eight MedallionClass ships that have returned to service or are returning to service by November 28, 2021, taking guests to Alaska, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.
"Following our successful restart in Alaska and the UK, we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board as we continue our return to cruise operations, keeping the health and safety of our guests and teammates our top priority," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.
Due to these changes, Princess Cruises is canceling its 2021-2022 South America & Antarctica Program on Diamond Princess as well as the 2022 World Cruise along with two December 2021 Island Princess cruises.
For guests booked on a canceled cruise, Princess will offer to move them to an equivalent future cruise with the added benefit of protecting their 2021/2022 fare on their future cruise. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid or a full refund to the original form of payment.
Travelers need to fill out an online form by September 30, 2021, if they are sailing on an affected cruise. If the form is not filled out, the passengers will be moved to the default alternate sailing automatically. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022.
