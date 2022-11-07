Princess Fleet to Offer Tyra Banks' New Ice Cream Brand SMiZE Cream
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Lacey Pfalz November 07, 2022
Princess Cruises’ MedallionClass ships will soon be offering a new way to enjoy ice cream, in partnership with Tyra Banks’ super-premium SMiZE Cream brand.
SMiZE Cream will be available on MedallionClass in mid-March, available for order via the OceanNow delivery service.
"We're thrilled to be working with a world-renowned personality like Tyra Banks to offer SMiZE Cream across our fleet – and there's no doubt our guests are going to absolutely love this indulgent super-premium treat," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "There's nothing sweeter knowing that with our exclusive OceanNow anywhere/anytime delivery our guests will never have to wait in line for their favorite SMiZE Cream flavors."
The ice cream brand launched in 2020 to offer fun flavors like “Brownies, I Love You,” or “Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me,” complete with a SMiZE SURPRiZE, a delicious reward at the bottom of the cup. Each ice cream flavor also offers limited-edition servings with an AR activation on the outside of each cup.
"When I set out to create an ice cream company, I had big dreams, but I'll admit that SMiZE Cream being able to be enjoyed at sea aboard Princess Cruises truly exceeds my dreams," said Banks. "Our ice cream won't just be on one cruise – it will be on the entire fleet, so my team and I are super pumped! As an entrepreneur, innovation and going above and beyond to delight customers is everything to me, so the synergies with Princess' stance on innovation and premium experiences is the perfect match. I can't wait for Princess Cruise passengers to delight in luxe, fun, creamy and dreamy SMiZE Cream!"
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Princess Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS