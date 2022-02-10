Last updated: 01:12 PM ET, Thu February 10 2022

Princess Plans Summer of Mexico, Hawaii and California Coast Cruises

Theresa Norton February 10, 2022

Sapphire Princess to operate roundtrip cruises out of Port of Los Angeles in summer 2022
Sapphire Princess will operate roundtrip cruises out of the Port of Los Angeles in summer 2022. (Photo via Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises announced its first-ever summer season of cruises to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles.

Starting June 25, 2022, the Sapphire Princess will operate 16 cruises from four to 16 days long, including a five-day getaway for the July 4 holiday. Sales open Feb. 16.

The 2,670-guest MedallionClass ship will operate a variety of itineraries. Among the options are a new seven-day “Mexican Riviera with La Paz” cruises, which also stop in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, and depart on June 25 and Sept. 3, 2022.

The seven-day “Classic California Coast” features an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates are July 23, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10, 2022.

Fifteen- and 16-day Hawaiian Islands cruises will stop in Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Kahului) and Ensenada. Departure dates are July 7 (16 days), Aug. 11 (16 days), Oct. 4 (15 days) and Nov. 2, 2022 (15 days).

A special launch-week offer includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by Feb. 24, 2022.

MedallionClass Vacations begin with the Medallion wearable, a quarter-sized device that allows for expedited contactless boarding, locating loved ones on the ship, having food or drink delivered anywhere on the ship.

