Princess Reveals Itinerary for 111-Day World Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton November 08, 2021
Princess Cruises has revealed the itinerary for its 111-day 2024 World Cruise, which opens for sale on Nov. 11, 2021.
The voyage will be operated by the 2,200-passenger, 92,822-ton Island Princess. It will sail roundtrip from North America, departing Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 4, 2024, and Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2024.
The itinerary includes 51 destinations in 27 countries and six continents – Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America. Countries visited will include New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Canary Islands, Costa Rica and more.
A 97-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on January 18, 2024.
In the full World Cruise, Island Princess will sail more than 33,000 nautical miles in 111 days. The ship will make 12 maiden calls at Galilee/Nazareth (Haifa), Bali (Benoa), Crete (Heraklion), Mykonos, Naples (for Capri and Pompeii), Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Genoa (Milan), Villefranche, Lisbon, Agadir, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Bermuda.
The voyage will visit 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Acropolis in Athens, the Port Fortress of Cartagena and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey. It will cross the equator twice.
Rates for the 2024 World Cruise start at $21,079 per person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise by Jan. 31, 2022, receive early booking perks, including drinks with tips; unlimited Wi-Fi; full daily gratuities to crew; first-class airfare for guests booked in suites, Club Class or mini-suites to and from LAX or FLL; economy airfare for guests booking a balcony stateroom; $500 onboard spending credit; free specialty restaurant dining up to four times.
