Princess Sale Offers Drinks, Wi-Fi, Tips, Specialty Dining and More
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Princess Cruises Theresa Norton December 15, 2021
Princess Cruises has announced a new sale that includes drinks, Wi-Fi, gratuities, stateroom location upgrade and specialty dining on all cruises booked by March 2, 2022.
The promotion – called “Best. Sale. Ever.” – is good on all cruise and cruise-tour bookings worldwide to destinations including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and more.
The five perks offered have a value of at least $695 on a seven-day cruise, the company said.
The Premier Beverage Package is applied to guests who are 21 years or older and includes cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees and more. Guests who are under 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package, which includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.
Valid for all guests in the stateroom, specialty dining vouchers will be delivered upon embarkation and are not redeemable for cash. Guests must dine at the same time in the same reserved seating.
Unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi will automatically apply when guests sign on to activate their device and applies to all guests in stateroom, up to four devices.
The deal also covers gratuities to crew members as well as a stateroom location upgrade so guests can choose their preferred location within their stateroom category. Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, upgrades are subject to capacity and availability and apply in like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, ocean-view to ocean-view, balcony to balcony and mini-suite to mini-suite). This perk is not offered in the suite category or on cruises 66 days or longer.
The sale starts runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 2, 2022. For details, click here.
