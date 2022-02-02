Qatar Tourism, Emerald Cruises to Launch Superyacht Sailings
In conjunction with Emerald Cruises, Qatar Tourism will debut seven-night superyacht luxury cruises aboard the 100-passenger Emerald Azzurra in January 2023.
Sailing from Doha, the itineraries will call at Sir Bani Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Khasab, Oman; Fujairah, UAE; Zighy Bay, Oman; and Dubai.
Travelers can also opt to book three-day pre- and post-cruise stays exploring Qatar.
The yacht is equipped with a Sky Bar, observation deck and lounge, wellness area, infinity pool and marina platform.
“We are delighted to be taking our new superyacht, Emerald Azzurra, to Qatar’s vibrant city of Doha next winter,” said Rob Voss, chief operating officer for Scenic Group, Emerald Cruises’ parent company.
“In partnership with Qatar Tourism our guests will experience first-hand and in luxury yachting style the immersive beauty and hospitality The Gulf region and specifically Qatar has to offer.”
Qatar is in the midst of constructing a new Grand Cruise Terminal in central Doha, which will be able to accommodate two megaships and feature such attractions as an aquarium and art gallery.
“In line with the national strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, we are expanding our tourism value proposition and are excited to welcome travelers from around the world to experience the best of Qatari hospitality both on sea and land,” said Berthold Trenkel, chief operating officer of Qatar Tourism.
“The new itineraries launching with Emerald Cruises are another step towards achieving this vision.”
