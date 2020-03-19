Quantum of the Seas to Sail Alaskan Itineraries in Summer 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke March 19, 2020
Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas will set sail from the Pacific Northwest for Alaska for the first time in May 2021.
The ship's summer 2021 Alaskan itineraries opened for sale on Wednesday.
Quantum, the world's first smart ship, will join Ovation of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas for summer 2021, debuting in Seattle with seven-night cruises departing on Mondays.
Highlights on the upcoming voyages will include sailing through Endicott Arm Fjord, kayaking the Sitka Sound and panning for gold in Juneau, among other unique experiences.
Guests can look forward to a plethora of excitement on board as well, including the North Star glass observation capsule; skydiving and surfing, robot cocktail servers at the Bionic Bar and the largest indoor activity space at sea in SeaPlex.
Foodies can even choose from as many as 18 different dining options ranging from classic to imaginative.
Launched in 2014, Quantum of the Seas has primarily served the Asian market until now.
