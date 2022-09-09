Quark Expeditions Announces September Sale
Quark Expeditions announced a September Sale featuring discounts as high as 35 percent off on polar voyages in its Antarctic 2022-2023 and Arctic 2023 sailing seasons, plus additional savings for solo travelers.
Passengers on select Antarctic season voyages will be eligible to save up to 35 percent, while travelers in select Arctic sailings can save as much as 25 percent. Quark is waiving the Single Travelers Supplement on many voyages and guests only pay a $500 deposit at time of booking.
Several offers apply to the following voyages in the Antarctic and Arctic, including South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari; Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent; Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake; Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard; and Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air.
“We're so pleased to launch this September Sale that enables many different kinds of travelers—from couples to families to solo travelers—the chance to explore the Arctic or Antarctic,” Quark vice president Thomas Lennartz said. “We believe that these experiences are not just a vacation, but trips of a lifetime.”
“This time-limited promotion not only offers savings of up to 35 percent off Antarctic voyages and 25 percent off Arctic voyages, but in addition we've reduced the deposit to $500,” Lennartz continued. “And an extra-special benefit for solo travelers: we're waiving the single supplement on most voyages offered during our September sale.”
In July, Quark successfully launched its Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air itinerary. The nine-day expedition on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine solidified the company’s position as the leader in helicopter-supported polar adventure.
Earlier this year, Quark unveiled its 2023-2024 Antarctic season, which offers nine immersive polar voyages and more than 50 departures from eight to 23 days.
