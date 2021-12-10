Quark Expeditions Unveils Tundra to Table Program
Quark Expeditions unveiled the Tundra to Table program, which will put the spotlight on Inuit cuisine on select Arctic voyages in 2022 and 2023.
The company, which specializes in expedition voyages to the Arctic and Antarctic, said the program will be hosted by Inuit chefs who will prepare meals with “food in its purest, natural state,” including fish caught from Arctic waters.
The program is believed to be the only Inuit culinary experience of its kind.
“Quark Expeditions has had the honor of traveling to the Inuit homelands of Greenland and Nunavut for 30 years,” said Alex McNeil, director of expedition experience and innovation for Quark Expeditions.
“And for more than a decade I’ve had the pleasure, as a member of the Quark Expeditions team, of visiting these regions and developing meaningful relationships in local communities,” he said, adding that those relationships inspired the company to create the program to enable “Inuit chefs in the Arctic to showcase their cuisine and culture of Greenland and Nunavut.”
The cuisine will include such dishes as beer-braised muskox served with Greenlandic mashed potatoes, mushroom sauce and berry jam; pickled halibut served with lumpfish dip and bread.
“The ultimate purpose of this culinary experience is to support local chefs as they share the stories of their people through food,” McNeil.
