Quark Launches Summer Sale With 25% Discount On Select Polar Voyages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Quark Expeditions Bruce Parkinson July 27, 2022
Quark Expeditions has launched its Summer 2022 Promotion, offering a 25% discount on select Arctic and Antarctic voyages for bookings made by September 30.
"The time to visit the planet's most pristine environments is now,” says Thomas Lennartz, Quark’s VP of Sales. “Witness penguins and polar bears in their natural habitats, kayak among icebergs of all shapes and colours, learn about polar explorers and Inuit cultures, and take a polar plunge in the Arctic or Antarctic ocean."
Quark Expeditions' Arctic and Antarctic 2022 season offers voyages designed to immerse travellers in the serene beauty of Greenland, the Canadian and the Norwegian Arctic and Antarctica.
The Arctic 2022 voyages feature Quark Expeditions' new polar ship, Ultramarine, helicopter-supported adventure options, a unique Greenland Adventure Program, plus special itineraries that include the return of the famous Northern Lights experience, and a voyage dedicated to photography in Spitsbergen.
Two Arctic voyages to consider include Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard and Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air.
"We're thrilled to have resumed polar travel," added Lennartz. "We've already completed numerous Arctic trips this season and have earned rave reviews and high satisfaction scores from our guests.
“With the ever-diminishing impact of Covid-19, and the lessening—or outright termination—of travel restrictions around the globe, there has never been a better time to travel to the Arctic and Antarctic."
Quark Expeditions' Antarctic 2022 voyages are equally immersive. Travelers have been waiting as long as two years to visit these bucket list destinations. The 25% savings on Antarctic voyages sets the stage for an adventure of a lifetime. Antarctic voyages to consider include Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent and Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake, ideal for time-strapped travellers.
Quark also operates voyages to the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Quark Expeditions, Greenland, Canada
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Bruce Parkinson
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS