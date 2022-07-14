Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches 2024-2025 Grand Voyages
July 14, 2022
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled four new Grand Voyages and one World Cruise for 2024 and 2025, opening for booking on July 20, 2022 and sailing in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Asia and Africa.
The 83-night Grand Arctic Adventure takes guests aboard the Seven Seas Mariner departing June 2, 2024 from New York City to Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Denmark, the British Isles, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Portugal and Spain, ending in Barcelona. Fares begin at $62,499 per person.
The 79-night Grand European Sojourn is a roundtrip itinerary departing from Lisbon, Portugal on June 28, 2024, visiting the British Isles, France, Belgium, the Netherland, Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Tangier and Turkey. The cruise also includes nine overnight stays and begins at $62,999 per person.
The Grand Asia Exploration is a 63-night voyage from Tokyo to Sydney, Australia. Departing October 18, 2024, it includes 11 different ports in Japan, as well as stops in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, with ten different overnight stops. Fares begin at $45,999 per person.
The 70-night Grand Spice Route Quest departs from Auckland, Australia on March 25, 2025 and visits destinations in Australia, Bali, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, India, Oman and Egypt. Fares begin at $46,999 per person.
Additionally is the 2025 World Cruise, Away in Wonder. Departing from Miami, Florida on January 7, 2025, the itinerary visits destinations in South America, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Asia and Alaska before ending in San Francisco, California, visiting 97 ports across 25 countries over 150 nights. All guests aboard the itinerary can choose from 395 free shore excursions, 16 overnight port stays and visits to 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Fares begin at $97,499 per person.
“We are delighted to fully unveil our incredible Legendary Journeys Voyage Collection for 2024-2025. The recent launch of our 2025 World Cruise was met with unprecedented demand, so we know that there is huge appetite for our longer voyages,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
“Our guests are eager to travel around the world and create memories all while enjoying the exquisite luxuries that are the hallmark of the Regent experience. We are confident that these four inspiring Grand Voyages will be incredibly popular."
