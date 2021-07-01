Last updated: 10:43 AM ET, Thu July 01 2021

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Offers Free First-Class Air

Theresa Norton July 01, 2021

Seven Seas Splendor at sea
The Seven Seas Splendor. (Photo via Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched a new “First Class in Every Way” promotion that includes free first-class air with 25 sailings in Alaska, Canada and New England in 2022. The promotion includes a toolkit so travel advisors can promote and sell the select cruises.

The luxury cruise line already includes free business-class air from the U.S. and Canada on all intercontinental voyages, but the new promotion includes business class on select 2022 North American voyages. Click here to see the eligible cruises.

“We want to support our valued travel advisors with the tools to tempt their guests,” said Randall Soy, executive vice president-sales and marketing for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With the unrivaled Regent experience starting before guests even reach the ship, travel advisors should encourage their clients to book as soon as possible to ensure they secure their perfect itinerary and suite.”

The “First Class in Every Way” promotion also offers 50 percent reduced deposits and applies to new reservations made between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2021.

The dedicated “First Class in Every Way Toolkit” created for travel agents includes a client-facing flyer as well as customizable emails and web banners, social media posts and more. It can be found by clicking here.

