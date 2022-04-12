Regent Seven Seas Cruises Offers Free Upgrades, Land Programs
Theresa Norton April 12, 2022
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled two special promotions, “Upgrade & Explore More” and “Free Extended Explorations,” available on select voyages booked through June 30, 2022.
Due to strong demand, Regent has extended and expanded the initial “Upgrade & Explore” offer. This offer provides a free two-category suite upgrade, up to a Penthouse Suite, plus a $1,000 shipboard credit per suite. Guests from the U.S. and Canada can also reserve for a reduced 50-percent deposit.
“Upgrade & Explore More” is available on sailings between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, to destinations including the Mediterranean, Alaska, Northern Europe, South America, Africa, transoceanic crossings and the Caribbean. The two-category suite upgrade applies to select voyages on board Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator.
Those upgraded to a Penthouse Suite experience perks such as butler service, as well as priority shore excursions and restaurant reservations. Guests can spend the $1,000 shipboard credit on spa treatments or heightened destination exploration with Regent Choice excursions.
The second offer, “Free Extended Explorations,” offers a free pre- and post-cruise land program and 50 percent reduced deposits. Available on select voyages on Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager sailing between Nov. 3, 2022, and March 15, 2023, the land program is included in destinations such as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Cape Town, South Africa; and Santiago, Chile among others. The free land programs are available on all suite categories, based on availability.
Guests who do not wish to participate in one or both of Regent’s free land programs can opt to take a non-use credit of $750 per guest, per land program, for up to $1,500 per guest or $3,000 per suite.
