Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils 146 New Extraordinary Voyages for 2021-2022 Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises August 08, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Want to see the world in the lap of luxury? Then take a voyage with Regent Seven Seas Cruises.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Where will you go next? Luxury travelers will find their answer in Regent Seven Seas Cruises' 2021-2022 Voyage Collection Debut.
Ponant to Acquire Paul Gauguin CruisesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Venice to Begin Rerouting Cruise Ships Away From Historic City...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Don’t Miss Avalon Waterways’ Biggest Sale of the YearCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Crystal Cruises to Explore 219 Destinations In 83 Countries In...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
The world's leading luxury ocean cruise line unveiled 146 voyages embarking April 2021 through May 2022 featuring 27 new ports of call, first-time sailings for Seven Seas Splendor in Northern Europe and the Baltics and for Seven Seas Explorer in Alaska, immersive new land programs, remarkable new shore excursions and access to newly announced UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Japan, Portugal and Italy. Plus, a greater emphasis on Asia includes 10 voyages sailing the region with multiple in-port overnights. Highlights and firsts include:
—27 maiden ports for Regent across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Africa, South America and the Caribbean
—A record 116 overnight stays
—First sailings to the Black Sea since 2014 with calls on Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine
—A return to Seychelles, Mauritius and Réunion in the Indian Ocean
—A scenic journey to Antarctica sailing near Deception Island, Paradise Bay, and Half Moon Island
—Access to more than 350 UNESCO World Heritage Sites
—A unique Asia-Pacific route for Regent's 2022 World Cruise Elements of the Pacific, and Regent's most-ever Asia ports visited across all itineraries
—Three Grand Voyages, including a unique European Tour that combines the best of Northern Europe and the Mediterranean on Regent's newest ship, Seven Seas Splendor™
"These voyages represent the most stunning and ambitious collection in our company's history. We are sailing to even more legendary and lesser-known destinations highlighted by included immersive land experiences in every port," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Whether searching for an exciting adventure, a new way to unwind or for something entirely different, we invite luxury travelers to find it with Regent and discover their next unrivaled experience, with the highest levels of elegance, comfort and hospitality on board."
Free Pre- or Post-Cruise Land Programs
27 voyages offer a free Pre- or Post-Cruise Land Program. Program examples include Vibrant Tokyo, Discover Singapore, Sydney Icons, Natural Wonders of New Zealand, Treasures of the U.A.E., Glimpse of Arabia, A Passion for Rio, and Chilean Wonders and Wines.
Highlights by Region of the World
Africa and Arabia
—Explore mighty Africa with roundtrip voyages out of Cape Town, a new port of call in Madagascar and stops along the continent's east coast, from Seychelles to Réunion. Then, witness the marvels of Arabia with new Land Programs like savoring the Culinary Delights of the Ottomans.
Alaska
—Cruise Alaska in the epitome of comfort aboard Seven Seas Explorer, the most luxurious ship sailing the region in 2021. Adventure ashore in Icy Straight Point, exploring the history of the Tlingit culture or capturing moments with the area's abundant wildlife and Discover Denali through one of Regent's immersive Land Programs.
Asia
—Sail into the enchanting cultures of Asia with more voyages to the region than ever before, accompanied by more than 20 overnights and two new ports. Experience new Land Programs like Chengdu & Its Pandas or visit the newly-announced UNESCO World Heritage Site Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan.
Australia and New Zealand
—Witness the grandeur of Australia and New Zealand through adventurous and insightful new Land Programs revealing Sydney Icons and the Natural Wonders of New Zealand, two new ports of call including a visit to the island of Tasmania and by cruising the majestic fjords of New Zealand's South Island.
Canada, New England and Bermuda
—Step back in time more than 200 years through the historic buildings and epic museums found throughout New England and stroll beautiful parks and shores decorated by fall colors. Make the most of overnights in Quèbec City, exploring the wonderful French influences, from classic architectural designs to savory French-Canadian cuisine.
Caribbean and Panama Canal
—Sail from one tropical paradise to another aboard the luxurious Seven Seas Splendor. Savor authentic Jamaican cuisine during an in-port overnight in charming Port Antonio and feel the electricity in the air that comes with the preparations for Carnival when calling on Trinidad and Tobago.
Mediterranean
—Return with Regent to the Black Sea and visit six new Mediterranean ports, from the Ancient City of Nessebur in Bulgaria to the modern, local charms of Igoumenitsa, Greece. Then, tour the newly announced UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Portugal and Italy for a new experience of history.
Northern Europe
—Tour the glory of the Baltic aboard Seven Seas Splendor, soaking in every moment of your journey. Ten new ports await, inviting guests to savor a glass of Scotch in the town it was made, go off the beaten path to a quaint Icelandic fishing village or visit the historic shores of Dunkerque.
South America
—Adventure deep into the Amazon aboard Seven Seas Navigator, Seven Seas Mariner or Seven Seas Voyager and enjoy a Passion for Rio and Chilean Wonders and Wines, two fascinating new Land Programs. Then, board a voyage that offers a scenic cruise of Antarctica aboard Seven Seas Voyager.
Every Luxury Included
Regent fares always include all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, ground transfers, the largest collection of unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine and specialty restaurants, fine wines and spirits, enrichment speakers and entertainment, gratuities, and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: Regent Seven Seas Cruises press release.
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS