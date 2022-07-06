Regent Seven Seas Launches Offer for 2023 Mediterranean and Northern Europe
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton July 06, 2022
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled the “European Indulgence” promotion that includes a $500 shipboard credit per suite and a one-night post-cruise hotel package on 60 Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages from March 1 through Nov. 30, 2023.
The limited-time offer is now open for bookings through Aug. 31, 2022.
“Our intimate ships call on boutique ports that are not accessible to larger vessels so guests can enjoy adventures on roads less traveled, as well as new European destinations we are excited to share in 2023, such as Syros in Greece, Norway’s Lofoten Islands and charming Puerto Banus in Spain,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
The “European Indulgence” deal is available on sailings on Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator. The $500 shipboard credit can be used for spa treatments or Regent Choice shore excursions.
The one-night post-cruise hotel offer is available in destinations such as London, England; Copenhagen, Denmark; or Istanbul, Turkey.
Among the sailings offering the “European Indulgence” package is a 19-night cruise departing Barcelona on June 25, 2023, and visiting Ibiza, Malaga and Seville, Spain, as well as Lisbon and Oporto in Portugal, Casablanca in Morocco, plus an overnight in the heart of Bordeaux wine country before concluding in London.
The cruise includes 129 free shore excursions, including the “Market & Fishermen” tour in Lisbon where guests enjoy a seafood lunch and learn from local fisherman how the sea has influenced the village of Setubal for centuries.
In Bordeaux, the Regent Choice tour, an additional cost, offers dining and wine tasting at Chateau Kirwan and seeing vineyards and villages of the Medoc wine region.
Another option is a 12-night cruise departing Reykjavik, Iceland, on Aug. 31, 2023. The cruise visits destinations such as Isafjordur, Trondheim, Skjolden and Stavanger in Norway, plus an overnight stay in Oslo, before ending in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Guests can choose from among 32 free shore excursions, such as a small group tour in Oslo that includes its Olympic-grade hilltop ski jump.
For an additional charge, the “Whale and Puffin Safari” is available. Boats head for an Atlantic puffin colony in and around their Skjálfandi Bay nesting habitat, and also search for humpback, sei and blue whales, and porpoises and dolphins.
