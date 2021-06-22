Regent Seven Seas Names Sixth Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Claudette Covey June 22, 2021
Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) has named its sixth ship Seven Seas Grandeur to reflect the legacy of its 30-year history, the company said.
The 750-passenger, 55,254 gross ton Seven Seas Grandeur is scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, with reservations opening on Sept. 22, 2021.
“We are immensely proud that by the end of 2023 we will have welcomed a sixth member to the world’s most luxurious fleet,” said Regent Seven Seas Cruises President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Montague.
“Her refined style, matchless elegance and breath-taking beauty will exceed all expectations of our discerning guests.”
The luxury line also announced that the fleet’s signature Compass Rose restaurant will undergo a redesign aboard Seven Seas Grandeur created by Studio DADO – beginning with “a cascading waterfall sculpture imbuing tranquility and fashioned with laser-cut metal and hand-blown glass” outside the restaurant.
Inside, Compass Rose will be appointed with “a floor-to-ceiling illumination of the thousands of individually placed crystal-faceted leaves, which are encrusted on the kaleidoscope of pillars and branches enveloping the restaurant,” RSSC said.
“Our goal was to create a space that is magical and transformative which, much like Compass Rose’s menu, has the potential to delight guests with something new each time they dine,” said Studio DADO Founding Partner Yohandel Ruiz.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Redeploys World Navigator to Egypt, Greece
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS