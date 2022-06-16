Regent Seven Seas Sells Out 2025 World Cruise
Theresa Norton June 16, 2022
For the fourth year running, Regent Seven Seas Cruises has sold out its World Cruise in record time. The sailing on Seven Seas Mariner was completely reserved before it officially opened for bookings on June 15, 2022.
The sailing, which at 150 nights is the longest in the cruise line’s history, had fares starting at $86,999 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, and $249,999 per guest for a Master Suite.
Many of the passengers are past guests, but over a third of guests are new to Regent.
“We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “It is remarkable that luxury travelers continue to sign up, or want to remain on the waitlist, in case some guests cancel their reservation between now and the sailing in two and a half years’ time – people simply want to explore as much as possible.”
Regent’s 2025 World Cruise, called “Away in Wonder,” embarks on Jan. 7, 2025, from Miami to San Francisco, South America, the South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Asia and Alaska. The voyage will sail on three oceans, visit 97 ports of call in 25 countries on five continents, and will cover 36,295 nautical miles over more than five months.
Guests can select from 395 free shore excursions to 16 in-port overnights in places including Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Bora Bora, French Polynesia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The itinerary provides access to 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Rapa Nui National Park from Hanga Roa on Easter Island and the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.
Guests can also add an additional 18-night sailing to the 2025 World Cruise, with approximately 25 percent of guests taking this option. The additional voyage sails the Mexican Riviera from San Francisco to Miami, visiting ports in Costa Rica, Colombia and more, along with a full transit of the Panama Canal.
“We have great news for those guests who unfortunately did not have their 2025 World Cruise booking confirmed due to strong demand, as we will open early reservation requests on July 6, 2022, for our 2024-25 Legendary Journeys Collection,” Montague said. “These Grand Voyages will offer longer sailings of up to 83 nights spanning the Arctic, Asia, Australia and the Mediterranean, and will officially be on sale July 20.”
Regent previously broke its world cruise opening day record in July 2021 when the cruise line’s 2024 World Cruise went on sale.
