Regent Seven Seas Unveils Wave Season Promotion
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Lacey Pfalz January 19, 2022
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched its new wave season promotion, “Upgrade Your Horizon,” which includes a 2-category suite upgrade when booked by February 28, 2022, along with a travel advisor gift card incentive.
The 280 participating voyages extend even through 2024, sailing in remote and exotic destinations like New Zealand, South America, Africa, Alaska and more. Travelers can upgrade their suites by two categories; the highest category for the promotion is a Penthouse Suite, which includes a personal butler. Travelers upgrading to a Concierge Suite have the benefit of a free one-night pre-cruise hotel stay.
Guests from the U.S. and Canada can also benefit from 50 percent reduced deposits during this period. World Cruises, Grand Voyages and sailing aboard the Seven Seas Grandeur are not included in this promotion.
Advisors who book clients for the promotion are eligible to receive up to $250 gift card for each new deposited booking for a first-time Regent guest, as well as $150 gift card for new depositing bookings for any past Regent guests. Advisors who book during this period can register their booking 24 hours after deposit through Regent’s website by March 14, 2022.
“With Upgrade Your Horizon we are providing Travel Advisors with even more value to tempt their clients and increase their luxury cruise business in the new year,” said Shawn Tubman, Senior Vice President Sales, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are also offering an up to $250 Gift Card for each new deposited booking to reward the incredible hard work of Travel Partners who continue to help our business by capitalizing on the strong demand for luxury travel.”
