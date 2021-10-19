Regent’s Seven Seas Explorer Resumes Sailing from Italy
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Theresa Norton October 19, 2021
Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Explorer has welcomed luxury travelers back on board for the first time since the industry-wide pause in operations.
Guests embarked the ship – dubbed by the line as the most luxurious ever built – on Oct. 15 in Trieste, Italy, for cruise through Italy, Croatia and Greece.
The cruise line’s enhanced SailSAFE Health and Safety Program requires 100 percent vaccination of guests and crew. For details on the program, click here.
Seven Seas Explorer is the second of Regent’s ship to return to passenger service, joining the newest ship, Seven Seas Splendor, which has been operating its inaugural season since Sept. 11, 2021.
“It’s truly amazing to be back on board Seven Seas Explorer, and it is fantastic to see our guests being treated to the unrivaled Regent experience once again,” Regent President and CEO Jason Montague said from Seven Seas Explorer. “Our crew have done an outstanding job in preparing for the ship’s return, with the service so seamless it is as if we were never away.”
The ship is scheduled to arrive in Rome on Oct. 23, after which it will continue to cruise Southern Europe before crossing the Atlantic to Miami for a season in the Caribbean from mid-November until March 2022.
The next ships to resume sailing will be Seven Seas Mariner on Dec. 18, 2021, and Seven Seas Navigator on Jan. 6, 2022, both from Miami. Seven Seas Voyager will sail on Feb. 15, 2022, from Barcelona, Spain.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Italy, Croatia, Greece, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS