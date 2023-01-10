Riverside Luxury Cruises Acquires Four Crystal Ships
Riverside Luxury Cruises, which acquired Crystal Mozart in November 2022, has purchased the remaining four Crystal Cruises riverboats.
In addition to Crystal Mozart, which has been renamed Riverside Mozart, the fleet will now include MS Bach, MS Ravel, MS Mahler and MS Debussy, now known as Riverside Bach, Riverside Ravel, Riverside Mahler and Riverside Debussy, respectively.
The ships are now available for booking. The line is also offering travel advisors 21 percent commission for 2023 sailings as well as introductory fam rates.
In April 2023, Riverside Mozart is slated to begin sailing on Danube River itineraries, Riverside Ravel on Rhone and Saone voyages and River Debussy on Rhine River cruises.
Riverside Bach and Riverside Mahler are scheduled to debut in 2024 on itineraries that will be announced later this year.
“We are thrilled by the expansion of our fleet to include these storied vessels,” said Gregor Gerlach, owner of Germany-based Seaside Collection, which founded Riverside Luxury Cruises. “This acquisition allows us to expand our itinerary offerings, showcasing a level of space, personalized service and elegance not found with any other river cruise line.”
