Riviera River Cruises Announces December Booking Incentive for Goups

Riviera River Cruises' MS William Wordsworth.
Caption: Riviera River Cruises' MS William Wordsworth. (photo courtesy of Riviera River Cruises)

Riviera River Cruises is offering a special incentive during the month of December.

For those booking group vacations during the 2022 holiday season or in 2023, a free tour conductor bed will be available after the first seven guests are booked rather than the first 10 guests, as is usual.

“Our European river cruises for 2022 and 2023 are now on sale and groups are always welcome aboard our ships – in fact, we’re making it even easier to earn a free cabin when you book a group in December,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “Book just seven guests instead of 10 and you’ll earn a free tour conductor bed, in addition to receiving our usual group perks like cocktail parties and in-cabin amenities. Whether you’re booking members of an organized club, a society or a group of friends, we hope you’ll join us as we explore Europe’s waterways, relaxing in the comfort of a floating boutique hotel and immersing yourself in local culture and history.”

Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways and the incentive is available fo new group bookings made between December 1 through December 31, 2021. Deposits must be made within eight weeks of the contract being issued, and the offer can be combined with other discounts such as Riviera's published savings of up to $2,500 per cabin.

