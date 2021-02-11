Riviera River Cruises Extends Flexible Policies and Onboard Credit Promotion
Riviera River Cruises has extended its flexible customer care policies and its onboard credit promotion through March 31, 2021, to help travel advisors secure additional new bookings for 2021 and 2022 European river cruises. Flexible customer care policies include free changes to new bookings, COVID-19 Cancellation Protection and a happiness guarantee. The onboard credit promotion provides travelers up to €400 in credit per cabin for use on drinks in the lounge and restaurants, spa or salon treatments, souvenirs from the boutique or even gratuities.
“Now is a great time for travel advisors to encourage their clients to look to the future and start planning their next vacation on a risk-free basis,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America. “We’re 100% supportive of the travel agency community, only taking bookings directly through advisors, and we hope that our efforts help make Riviera the go-to river cruise line for them and their clients.”
Riviera’s flexible customer care policies include:
New bookings may be changed once up to 45 days before 2021 departures, with no fees and no questions asked. Departures in 2022 may be changed with no fees up to June 30, 2021.
COVID-19 Cancellation Protection is included. If a client isn’t able to travel specifically due to COVID-19, the booking can be changed for free with as little as 24 hours’ notice.
Client will be happy by the second day or will be brought home with a refund for their cruise and any change fees or fare increases from their original airline ticket paid by Riviera.
Details of the onboard credit promotion:
Onboard credit of up to €400 per cabin (€200 per person based on double occupancy) is available on select 15-day river cruises. Credit of up to €200 (€100 per person based on double occupancy) is available on select eight-day cruises.
Credit may be redeemed only for onboard purchases, including gratuities with the exception of gratuities on Douro River cruises.
Credit can’t be redeemed for cash and any amount left unspent at the end of the cruise will be forfeited.
This promotion can be combined with other discounts.
Both are available with new bookings made and deposited through March 31, 2021.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Its fleet of 12 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with no ships older than six years. Riviera’s cruises include spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from sumptuous breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring international classics and regional specialties, and expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees. Riviera also doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
SOURCE: Riviera River Cruises press release.
