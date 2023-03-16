Riviera River Cruises Extends Savings Promotions Through May
Riviera River Cruises is extending several promotions offering savings on 2023 and 2024 European river cruises booked through May.
For 2023 departures, guests can save $650 per person off eight-day itineraries and $1,500 per person off 15-day itineraries. For 2024 departures, the company is offering a 10 percent early-booking discount on middle- and upper-deck cabins and suites. Both discounts are valid for groups when a free tour conductor bed is awarded after 10 guests are booked.
“Whether you’re booking one cabin or more for this year or next, we’re offering several ways to save on our European river cruises through the end of May,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president-sales and marketing in North America. “We’re sure your clients will enjoy our weeklong itineraries on the Danube, Rhine, Rhône and Seine rivers, or our two-week cruises through the heart of Europe and to the Black Sea. And because we’re always supportive of our travel advisor partners, promotions like these are only available through you – when a consumer comes to us, we refer their business back to an agency near them.”
The discounts are valid on new bookings and when a free tour conductor bed is awarded after 10 guests are booked, with a maximum of four free tour conductor beds. The deals are not valid with the regular group policy of a free tour conductor bed awarded after seven guests are booked or on solo traveler cruises.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 European rivers and waterways throughout the year, including exclusive departures for solo travelers with no single supplement and holiday season cruises. Its fleet of 11 ships is one of the youngest in Europe. Riviera guarantees exceptional value, promising never to add hidden surcharges or fees, and it doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
