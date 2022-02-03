Riviera River Cruises Offering $500-Plus Discounts Through February
In response to heightened demand, leading U.K.-based European river cruise operator Riviera River Cruises has just expanded its North American reservations team, dedicated to serving the travel agency community. Together, new additions Bhavna Mistry and Boyana Ahmetovic have over 25 years of travel industry experience.
Rather than selling direct to customers, Riviera accepts reservations exclusively from travel advisors, directing those who contact the company to book through their own travel agent or, if they don’t already have one, routing the inquiring to a nearby advisor with whom Riviera has a relationship.
To help dispel this year’s winter woes, Riviera has just launched its Winter Promotion, whereby customers can save an additional $500 per person—up to $3,000 per cabin, depending on the type of cabin booked and the length of their itinerary length—on new bookings made by the end of February. On top of which, the cruise line is also offering its travel advisor partners a $100 gift card for every cabin they book this month.
“At Riviera, we’re 100 percent supportive of our travel advisor partners and are the only river cruise line that doesn’t sell directly to their clients,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America.
Riviera’s fleet of 12 world-class ships is one of Europe’s youngest, boasting spacious cabins and suites; a relaxed atmosphere; award-winning service; fine onboard gastronomy and culinary experiences; captivating, expert-led excursions; and exceptional value. The company has 20 different itineraries from five to 15 days in duration, sails 10 rivers and waterways and has offerings spanning 14 beautiful European countries.
Winter Promotion discounts are available on new reservations made with a non-refundable deposit of $400 per person through February 28, 2022.
For more information, visit rivierarivercruises.com/winter-promotion.
