Riviera River Cruises Offering Discounts on 2023 Departures
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises Noreen Kompanik January 17, 2023
Riviera River Cruises has announced discounted rates on many of its remaining eight- and 15-day European river cruises departing in 2023.
From now through February 28, guests will receive $500 per person off eight-day itineraries and $1,500 per person off 15-day itineraries. Meanwhile, discounts available March 1 through March 31 will include $400 per person off eight-day and $1,250 off 15-day itineraries. Destinations include the Rhine, Moselle, Main, Danube, Seine, Rhône or Douro Rivers, and the Dutch waterways.
Discounts are valid on new bookings of 2023 departures but do not include solo travelers and group reservations.
“As we prepare for the 2023 European river cruise season to get underway, there’s still time to save on many of our itineraries,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America.
“Spend eight days sailing our popular cruises on the Seine and Rhône rivers in France, or 15 days traveling through the heart of Europe on the Rhine or down the Danube to the Black Sea. And remember that we only accept bookings from travel advisors – when a consumer comes to us, we refer their business back to our agency partners.”
Riviera River Cruises offers a total of 20 itineraries on 10 European rivers and waterways throughout the year, including exclusive departures for solo travelers with no single supplement and holiday season cruises.
Its fleet of 11 ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with spacious cabins and suites, fine culinary experiences from breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring regional and international specialties. In addition, expert-led excursions include local destination’s iconic sights and hidden gems.
Riviera guarantees exceptional value with no hidden surcharges or fees. Gratuities or drinks are not automatically included, leaving the choice strictly up to its guests.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Riviera River Cruises, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS