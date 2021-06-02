Riviera River Cruises Offers Group Booking Incentive for June
Theresa Norton June 02, 2021
Riviera River Cruises is offering an incentive for group bookings of its European river cruises during the month of June.
All new group bookings made in June will get the eighth cabin free, instead of the usual free cabin after 10 cabins booked.
“With European river cruises resuming, booking a group is an excellent way for travel advisors to boost their business,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president-sales and marketing, North America. “Groups are always welcome on board our ships, and for a limited time we’re making it easier to earn an extra cabin, in addition to our normal perks like cocktail parties and in-cabin amenities.”
The company plans to resume sailing on July 2 on the Douro River in Portugal.
Group bookings must be made with a contract issued between June 1 and June 30, 2021; booking can be held up to eight weeks before deposit is required. The group incentive can’t be combined with other discounts and isn’t available for solo cruises or cabins with no single supplement.
As with retail bookings, group bookings include Riviera’s “happiness guarantee” – if a guest isn’t happy by the second day of their cruise, Riviera will assist in bringing them home with a full refund.
Riviera River Cruises offers 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement. Riviera guarantees exceptional value, never to add hidden surcharges or fees, and it doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
For more information about the group booking incentive, contact a travel advisor, call 888-838-8820 or click here.
