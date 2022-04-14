Riviera River Cruises Offers Savings on France Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Riviera River Cruises Janeen Christoff April 14, 2022
Riviera River Cruises is making a trip to France this year very tempting. The cruise line is offering special deals on its France sailings on the Saone and Seine rivers.
Travelers can receive a $1,000 per person discount or free roundtrip economy flights from most major North American airports when booking one of the two France itineraries offered by Riviera River Cruises.
“What better way to discover France than on a river cruise–and travel advisors’ clients can now enjoy the country on two of our most popular itineraries, saving $1,000 to spend during their travels or receiving free flights from most major airports in North America,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president sales and marketing North America. “We look forward to having your clients join us as we cruise from iconic, romantic Paris to the historic World War II beaches of Normandy, or from the country’s gastronomic capital in Lyon to the heart of Burgundy and reminders of the Roman empire in Provence.”
The two itineraries in France sail on either the Seine or the Saone rivers.
The Seine, Paris & Normandy River Cruise begins in Paris and cruises through France’s Seine Valley into historic Normandy and back. Guests can enjoy guided tours of Paris, Honfleur and Rouen, as well as visit Caudebec, Les Andelys and Vernon and excursions to Claude Monet’s house, the D-Day beaches of Normandy and the world-famous Bayeux Tapestry. Eight-day cruises start at $2,609 per person based on double occupancy before discount.
The offer is also available on the Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence River Cruise, which begins in Lyon. The cruise travels the beautiful Saône and Rhône rivers, taking in the sunbaked hills, terraced vineyards, rugged gorges and medieval towns of Burgundy and Provence. Guests can take part in tours of Lyon, Arles, Avignon and Vienne, a wine tasting in Beaune and excursions to the Ardèche Gorges, the Popes’ Palace and the Pond du Gard aqueduct. The eight-day cruise starts at $2,429 per person based on double occupancy before discount.
